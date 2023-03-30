First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,625,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,307,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866,193 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,260. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

