First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 237,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 96,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 101,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.70. 644,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

