First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,356 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after acquiring an additional 334,879 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after purchasing an additional 336,924 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,284,000 after purchasing an additional 246,661 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.96. 1,883,861 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

