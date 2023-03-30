First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Equities researchers at Desjardins began coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FCXXF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $11.09 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.