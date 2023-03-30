FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCBBF. UBS Group cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.70.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

