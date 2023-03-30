FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) vs. Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Financial Contrast

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FFBW and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than FFBW.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $101.28 million 2.87 -$14.19 million $0.08 71.38

This table compares FFBW and Sterling Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FFBW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 3.99% 1.23% 0.16%

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats FFBW on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The firm also provides various loans, which include one- to four-family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company was founded in September 2019 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

