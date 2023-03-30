Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.59 and traded as low as C$7.15. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.23, with a volume of 13,268 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on XTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$289.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.18.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 82.35%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
