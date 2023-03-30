Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 54.9% in March

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exagen Stock Up 8.0 %

XGN opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.26. Exagen has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exagen Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,048,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

