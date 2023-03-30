Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 54.9% in March

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
XGN opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.26. Exagen has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
