Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 206 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

