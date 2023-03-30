Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 245.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,662 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Everest Re Group worth $41,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $354.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

