Evercore ISI Cuts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $144.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.63.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ARE opened at $123.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.