Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,793.12 or 0.06389035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $219.43 billion and approximately $9.86 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017878 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

