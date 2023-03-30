Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLPGet Rating) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 6,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.33%.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

