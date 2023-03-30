Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 97.0% in March

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $5.00. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 197.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. 7.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

