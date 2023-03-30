Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 97.0% in March

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $5.00. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 197.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
