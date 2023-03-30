Ergo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $486,025.32 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Ergo has a market cap of $101.33 million and $486,025.32 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00005272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,444.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00321092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00563474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00434841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,563,969 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

