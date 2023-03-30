Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Cormark

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.70 to C$4.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.34.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$26,862.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,869 shares of company stock valued at $218,874.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

