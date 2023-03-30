EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Trimmed by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.