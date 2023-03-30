Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,022,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,070,600 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.65.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 113.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after buying an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enovix by 1,985.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 1,469,221 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Enovix by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after buying an additional 1,187,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $13,142,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

