Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 4.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enbridge worth $43,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

Enbridge Company Profile

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 189,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

