Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,757. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.