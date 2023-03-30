EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Trading 8% Higher

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $798.03 and last traded at $798.03. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $739.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on EMS-CHEMIE from CHF 590 to CHF 600 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut EMS-CHEMIE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $686.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.22.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

