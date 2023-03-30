Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Up 1.3%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 1,227,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,049,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.27. The stock has a market cap of £41.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

