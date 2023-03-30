ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.98 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $24.98 million and approximately $313.98 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00200829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,091.66 or 1.00093151 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12109141 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $292.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

