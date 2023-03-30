Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $337.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,647. The company has a market capitalization of $320.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

