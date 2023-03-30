Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

ELV traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $456.17. 804,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.22 and its 200-day moving average is $490.16. The company has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

