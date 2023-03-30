Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ELMD opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 million, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

