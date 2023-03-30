EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

