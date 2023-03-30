Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Cut by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $23,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.68. 222,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

