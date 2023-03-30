Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Shares Down 12.3%

Shares of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) were down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,496,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 536,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Ecoark Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecoark

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Ecoark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,902,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 108,598 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecoark in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecoark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ecoark during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ecoark during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Ecoark Company Profile

BitNile Metaverse, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

