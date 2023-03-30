Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.71

Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.71 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.48). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 104,596 shares changing hands.

Eckoh Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £106.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Eckoh

(Get Rating)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.