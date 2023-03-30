Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ebara Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Ebara stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 4,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. Ebara has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $28.08.
About Ebara
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.