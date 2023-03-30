Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ebara Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ebara stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 4,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. Ebara has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

Get Ebara alerts:

About Ebara

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.