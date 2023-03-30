Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 653,938 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.21% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $171,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

