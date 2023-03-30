Domani Wealth LLC Has $927,000 Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

