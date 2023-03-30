Domani Wealth LLC Has $12.28 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $150.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

