Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 257.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 33,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.