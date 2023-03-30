Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading Up 1.7%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 1,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 490.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.