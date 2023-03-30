Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIISY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.38) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:DIISY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

