Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,244,000 after purchasing an additional 153,147 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 137,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,442. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

