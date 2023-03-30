Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,741.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,356,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

