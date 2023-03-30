Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,085. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.