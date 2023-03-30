Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $121.00.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.86.

DLR stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

