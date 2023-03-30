Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.30. 1,753,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,689. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

