DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Releases Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.