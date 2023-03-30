dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.70 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $39.70 million and $5,719.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00315966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,546,127 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99207181 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,767.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.