Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 3,841,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,376,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

