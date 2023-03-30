Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,961 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $187,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

