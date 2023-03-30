Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€2.50” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.69) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of Aroundtown stock remained flat at €1.36 ($1.46) during trading on Thursday. 38,306,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €1.73 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of €5.57 ($5.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

