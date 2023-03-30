Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target to GBX 615

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 608 ($7.47) to GBX 615 ($7.56) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.74) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.46) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Playtech Stock Up 0.7 %

PTEC opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.28) on Monday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360.80 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 627 ($7.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 560.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 528.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

