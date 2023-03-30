Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading 6.3% Higher

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 1,167,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,209,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

Insider Activity at Desktop Metal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.