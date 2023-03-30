Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $8.69 or 0.00029841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $116.55 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,077.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00319165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00559805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00071681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00428734 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,411,051 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

